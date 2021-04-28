HYA Advisors Inc Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

