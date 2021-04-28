Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

