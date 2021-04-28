Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.88

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.87. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 9,710 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

