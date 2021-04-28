Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hurco Companies worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.64. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

