Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 826 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.41. 43,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,640. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

