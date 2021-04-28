Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.