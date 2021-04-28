Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $315.08. 1,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.