Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. 295,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,691,304. The firm has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.