Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.64 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.28. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

