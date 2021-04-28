Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

