Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 712 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.56. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

