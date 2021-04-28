Hudock Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 227,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,997. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.