Hudock Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. 41,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

