Hudock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 370,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,883,785. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

