Hudock Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 787,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,774,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

