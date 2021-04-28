Hudock Inc. Invests $460,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 122,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,441,336. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.