Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,607,432. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

