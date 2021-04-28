Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.94.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.32 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.13%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

