HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $635.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $635.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $563.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $147.43 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.