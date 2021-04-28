HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 million-$1.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.