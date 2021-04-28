HT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

