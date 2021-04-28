HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in HP were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

