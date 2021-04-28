HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.26

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and traded as low as $116.92. HOYA shares last traded at $117.98, with a volume of 20,889 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

