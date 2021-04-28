Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

