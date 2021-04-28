Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 118,335 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,335 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust makes up 2.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

