Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.