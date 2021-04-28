Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.