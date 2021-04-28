Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

