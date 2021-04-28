Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 46.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 149,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUV opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.