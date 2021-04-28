Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.