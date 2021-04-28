Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day moving average is $251.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

