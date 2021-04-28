Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.38 Million

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce $359.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the highest is $395.25 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $302.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

