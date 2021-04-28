Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.93 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.