Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $222.97. 8,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

