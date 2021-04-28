Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 9,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

