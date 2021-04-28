Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.10

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 1623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

