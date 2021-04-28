Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.