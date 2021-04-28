Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $751.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

