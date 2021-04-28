Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

