Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of EXTR opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

