Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.