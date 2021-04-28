Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.70

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 3740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.