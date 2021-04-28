Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.70

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 3740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

