HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.