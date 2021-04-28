HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $148.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99.

