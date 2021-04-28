H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases Shares of 28,399 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $451,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.