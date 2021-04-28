H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 320,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 4.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after buying an additional 1,296,442 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,756,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,996,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

