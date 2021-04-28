H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys Shares of 657 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

