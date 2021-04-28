Hexagon AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $1.51 (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.512 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

HXGBY opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXGBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

