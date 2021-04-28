Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading 7% Higher

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40. 50,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,222,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

