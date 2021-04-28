Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE HES opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

